Karnataka Ensures Advance Payment for Gruha Jyothi Subsidy

Karnataka's government confirms its commitment to the Gruha Jyothi scheme, ensuring advance payment of subsidies to ESCOMs, countering claims of cost recovery from consumers. Energy Minister K J George emphasized that the state covers the entire subsidy, reflecting in its budget, and clarifying the application of regulatory rules.

Karnataka Ensures Advance Payment for Gruha Jyothi Subsidy
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has assured that it will continue to provide advance payments for the Gruha Jyothi scheme subsidy to Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs), dispelling speculation that this cost might be passed on to consumers.

Energy Minister K J George addressed these rumors, affirming that the state has no intention of retracting its financial commitments for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which offers free electricity of up to 200 units for households.

Highlighting regulatory norms, Minister George explained that while ESCOMs can technically charge consumers if the government fails to pay upfront, this is not the government's current plan, reinforcing their budgetary provision for the scheme.

