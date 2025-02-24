Karnataka Ensures Advance Payment for Gruha Jyothi Subsidy

The Karnataka government has assured that it will continue to provide advance payments for the Gruha Jyothi scheme subsidy to Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs), dispelling speculation that this cost might be passed on to consumers.

Energy Minister K J George addressed these rumors, affirming that the state has no intention of retracting its financial commitments for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which offers free electricity of up to 200 units for households.

Highlighting regulatory norms, Minister George explained that while ESCOMs can technically charge consumers if the government fails to pay upfront, this is not the government's current plan, reinforcing their budgetary provision for the scheme.

