In-Depth Review of Security Preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir

Lt Gen P K Mishra of the White Knight Corps reviewed the security situation in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. He evaluated operational preparedness and lauded the troops' commitment to mission readiness. The visit focused on counter-insurgency operations, showcasing the Corps' dedication to maintaining a secure environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, conducted a strategic visit to the forward areas of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his tour, he meticulously reviewed the security conditions and operational readiness of the troops.

The visit underscored the Corps' ongoing commitment to counter-insurgency operations, emphasizing high mission readiness and a stable security environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

