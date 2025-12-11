Jammu and Kashmir Strengthens Security with New Village Defence Groups
In Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police have formed 97 new Village Defence Groups with 1,164 members to enhance security. The initiative addresses remote areas, with a focus on replacing over-aged members. SSP Paramvir Singh reviewed the operational effectiveness and discussed concerns with VDG members.
In a significant move to bolster security in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the police have established 97 new Village Defence Groups (VDGs), adding 1,164 new members to their ranks. The expansion is aimed at reinforcing security in hilly and remote hamlets, officials announced on Thursday.
Hundreds of VDG members from the Arnas block actively participated in a review meeting led by officials, focusing on deployment strategies and readiness to tackle any suspicious activities in the district. VDGs remain crucial in enhancing village-level security efforts.
Further strengthening the security framework, 1,902 additional members have been integrated into the existing VDGs, replacing 726 over-aged personnel with more fit and active members. SSP Paramvir Singh conducted an operational review and addressed the concerns of VDG members, promising fair and prompt resolutions.
