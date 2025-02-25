Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Endorses Local Bank for Salary Accounts

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved the opening of salary and pension accounts for state employees in Thane Janata Sahakari Bank (TJSB). This decision follows a similar move with another cooperative bank linked to a BJP MLC. TJSB is RBI-compliant and has branches across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 19:55 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Endorses Local Bank for Salary Accounts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step by approving the opening of state employees' salary accounts in Thane Janata Sahakari Bank (TJSB). This decision comes just weeks after permitting a different cooperative bank, led by a BJP MLC, to manage salary disbursal.

In a move aimed at benefiting state public undertakings, the government has also sanctioned the investment of excess funds in TJSB. According to a statement released following the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet meeting, the TJSB meets all norms set by the Reserve Bank of India.

Last month, the state cleared the opening of accounts at Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, overseen by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, a close aide to the CM. Established in 1972, TJSB also operates branches in Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025