Chilling Crisis: Infants Succumb to Cold in War-Torn Gaza

In the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, a chilling humanitarian crisis unfolds as at least six infants succumb to hypothermia over the past fortnight, according to local medics. Living in makeshift tents and barely-standing structures, families endure freezing temperatures amidst a tenuous ceasefire.

Winters in the coastal enclave, marked by biting cold and storms from the Mediterranean, pose severe challenges. Dr. Ahmed al-Farah of Nasser Hospital reported the death of a 2-month-old girl, with more infants suffering from frostbite. The Gaza Health Ministry lists 15 child fatalities from hypothermia this season.

A fragile ceasefire, halting over a year of conflict between Israel and Hamas, permits some humanitarian aid flow, yet shortages of blankets and fuel persist. As families settle in ruinous environments, the United Nations expresses concern for their survival against the harsh climate.

