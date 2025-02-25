Market Jitters Amid Softening U.S. Growth and Global Tensions
U.S. market indices took a tumble as Treasury yields dropped to recently unseen lows, fueled by uncertainties in U.S. policy and geopolitical tensions. Concerns regarding Nvidia's results and strategies against China added to the cautious sentiment. Volatility remains, yet some optimism persists, with a focus on upcoming inflation data.
In a volatile trading session, U.S. market indices dropped as Treasury yields hit new lows due to brewing concerns over U.S. economic growth and foreign policy uncertainties. The apprehensions extended over Nvidia's anticipated earnings and the U.S. government's tightening actions on Chinese investments in key sectors.
Uncertainty about future rates is affecting investor sentiment significantly. Analysts noted that while the market sentiment remains fragile, the release of Friday's inflation report will be crucial. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite both experienced declines, highlighting lingering anxieties over the economy's resilience.
Elsewhere, European markets showed positive momentum with the euro seeing a minor rally. Despite optimistic earnings seasons, the overarching geopolitical tensions and trade policies continue to weigh heavily on global markets, maintaining a tense environment for investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Stock Market Wavers as Fed Testimony Looms
Market Steady as Investors Gauge Tariff Fatigue and Inflation Data
Indian Stock Markets on Edge: Awaiting Modi-Trump Trade Outcomes
Buoyant SIP Inflows Defy Volatile Indian Stock Market
Dollar Steady Amid Inflation Data Anticipation and Tariff Tensions