Assam Embraces Semiconductor Revolution at 'Advantage Assam 2.0'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased ambitious plans to position Assam at the forefront of India's semiconductor industry. The 'Advancing Semiconductor Horizons in Assam for Viksit Bharat' session highlighted the state's manufacturing potential, promising huge investments, job creation, and global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:56 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (X: @himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to integrate Assam into the global semiconductor ecosystem, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressed the 'Advancing Semiconductor Horizons in Assam for Viksit Bharat' session during the 'Advantage Assam 2.0--Investment & Infrastructure Summit' in Guwahati.

Sarma announced the groundbreaking OSAT unit at Jagiroad, developed by Tata Electronics, slated to produce 48 million chips daily from 2025. The unit promises substantial employment opportunities, fostering skill development and highlighting Assam's potential on the semiconductor map.

Union Minister Vaishnaw unveiled numerous initiatives, including a new semiconductor plant, improvements in rail infrastructure, and international collaborations via MoUs with global industry leaders. These developments underscore the central government's commitment to advancing technological and economic growth within Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

