Tensions Rise as Hamas Plans Prisoner Exchange

Hamas is preparing to announce a date for a prisoner exchange involving Palestinian prisoners and the bodies of Israeli hostages. The group emphasized that the swap will use a new mechanism to ensure Israel's compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:04 IST
On Wednesday, the Palestinian group Hamas declared its intention to set a date for a prisoner exchange involving Palestinians and the bodies of Israeli hostages.

Hamas announced that the exchange will be conducted 'through a new mechanism' to ensure Israel's compliance and fulfillment of its commitments.

Details of the mechanism or timeline for the exchange were not provided, leaving both local and international communities in anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

