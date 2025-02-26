Left Menu

Assam: Pioneering Petromonetary Pivot

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights Assam's significant role in India's energy sector due to its vast hydrocarbon reserves and skilled workforce. Key players like BCPL and NRL bolster state revenues, with promising growth prospects in crude oil and natural gas production by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant assertion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's pivotal position in India's energy sector, credited to its extensive hydrocarbon reserves and qualified workforce. Sarma spotlighted Assam's pioneering role on the final day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit.

The session focused on strategic initiatives aimed at developing Assam's oil and gas sector's infrastructure, fostering innovation, and exploring investment opportunities aligned with global energy transitions. Major contributors like Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) are vital, contributing over Rs 11,700 crore annually in taxes and royalties to the state.

The projected goals by 2030 include a doubling of crude oil availability and a significant increase in natural gas production. These developments signify Assam's rising status as a petrochemical hub, offering lucrative investment opportunities and advancing green energy ventures across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

