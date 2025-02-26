Left Menu

Market Movement: Nvidia's Results Awaited as Stocks Climb Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. stock futures edged higher following days of decline, with investors eyeing Nvidia's results for AI demand insights. The anticipation comes amid challenges such as weak consumer sentiment and inflation concerns. Meanwhile, Trump's fiscal plans and Fed actions are also in focus as the market navigates uncertain economic waters.

Updated: 26-02-2025 18:18 IST
U.S. stock index futures rose after a series of declines, as investors awaited crucial results from Nvidia. The anticipated earnings will shed light on AI demand, which has been under scrutiny after low-cost models from China's DeepSeek sparked industry concerns.

At 07:09 a.m. ET, key stock futures experienced gains. Market sentiment has been jittery due to weak consumer confidence indicators, while inflation concerns keep the Federal Reserve cautious. Nvidia's results are set to play a pivotal role in shaping Wall Street's trajectory.

President Trump's tax-cut proposal progresses in Congress, potentially uplifting investor sentiment. Additionally, developments on tariffs and a minerals agreement with Ukraine highlight the geopolitical dynamics influencing global trade. In retail, Lowe's, Intuit, and General Motors reported notable gains.

