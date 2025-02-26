Market Movement: Nvidia's Results Awaited as Stocks Climb Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures rose after a series of declines, as investors awaited crucial results from Nvidia. The anticipated earnings will shed light on AI demand, which has been under scrutiny after low-cost models from China's DeepSeek sparked industry concerns.

At 07:09 a.m. ET, key stock futures experienced gains. Market sentiment has been jittery due to weak consumer confidence indicators, while inflation concerns keep the Federal Reserve cautious. Nvidia's results are set to play a pivotal role in shaping Wall Street's trajectory.

President Trump's tax-cut proposal progresses in Congress, potentially uplifting investor sentiment. Additionally, developments on tariffs and a minerals agreement with Ukraine highlight the geopolitical dynamics influencing global trade. In retail, Lowe's, Intuit, and General Motors reported notable gains.

