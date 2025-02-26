Left Menu

Tragedy in Jhinjhana: Debt Forces Farmer to Desperate Act

A farmer named Azad allegedly took his own life in Jhinjhana due to significant financial burdens. He had accumulated over Rs 6 lakh in debt, primarily for his wife's medical expenses. The police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Jhinjhana, a farmer named Azad allegedly ended his life, overwhelmed by financial difficulties. His body was discovered in his field, adding a somber note to the farming community in Purmali village.

Circle Officer Shyam Singh revealed that Azad was under severe financial pressure owing to a significant debt of over Rs 6 lakh. This debt was reportedly taken for the medical treatment of Azad's wife, according to his brother Dharmendra.

The escalating financial stress due to unpaid loans, taken from a bank and cooperative society, allegedly led Azad to resort to this drastic measure. Police authorities have sent his body for post-mortem examination and a formal investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

