Tragedy in Jhinjhana: Debt Forces Farmer to Desperate Act

In a tragic turn of events in Jhinjhana, a farmer named Azad allegedly ended his life, overwhelmed by financial difficulties. His body was discovered in his field, adding a somber note to the farming community in Purmali village.

Circle Officer Shyam Singh revealed that Azad was under severe financial pressure owing to a significant debt of over Rs 6 lakh. This debt was reportedly taken for the medical treatment of Azad's wife, according to his brother Dharmendra.

The escalating financial stress due to unpaid loans, taken from a bank and cooperative society, allegedly led Azad to resort to this drastic measure. Police authorities have sent his body for post-mortem examination and a formal investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)