Ukraine and U.S. Forge New Path with Rare Earths Pact

Ukraine and the United States have penned a groundbreaking framework agreement focusing on the development of rare earths and other critical minerals. Dated February 25, the agreement aims to bolster the economies of both nations post-conflict, enhancing resource extraction and processing capabilities in Ukraine.

The deal establishes a Reconstruction Investment Fund that emphasizes joint ownership, structured to incorporate both financial and material contributions from both countries. This initiative seeks to prevent adversaries from profiting from Ukraine's reconstruction, while fostering a secure and prosperous nation.

With stringent governance and operation protocols, the Fund Agreement will ensure efficient management of Ukrainian assets. The United States and Ukraine are committed to meeting legal requirements while safeguarding mutual investments as they work towards stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)