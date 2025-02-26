Left Menu

High Court Halts Controversial Industrial Plot Auction in Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has halted the auction of an industrial plot by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) in Rewari city. The decision follows a petition by Richaco Exports Pvt. Ltd., challenging the rejection of their highest bid without a valid reason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has intervened in the controversy surrounding the auction of an industrial plot in Rewari city, Haryana. The court's decision comes after Richaco Exports Pvt. Ltd. challenged the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) over the rejection of their highest bid for the plot.

The dispute arose after Richaco Exports participated in an E-Auction on November 5, 2024, for a 13,300 square meter plot advertised by HSIIDC at a reserve price of Rs 16,300 per square meter. Despite being the highest bidder at Rs 19,300 per square meter, the corporation rejected their bid without explanation.

Advocate Sumit Gehlot, representing Richaco Exports, argued the rejection was arbitrary and not in line with the Supreme Court's settled law. The court, comprising Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Vikas Suri, has ordered HSIIDC to maintain the status quo on the plot, pending further proceedings.

