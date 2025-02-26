AerCap CEO Highlights Challenges in Resuming Aircraft Leasing with Russia
Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, the world's largest aircraft leasing company, discusses the potential for re-engaging with the Russian market if sanctions lift. He emphasizes the need for insurance and regulatory approval, and notes the challenges related to used aircraft sales due to paperwork and parts concerns.
Aengus Kelly, head of AerCap, the largest aircraft leasing firm globally, expressed skepticism about resuming aircraft leasing to Russia amid ongoing sanctions and insurance challenges.
As talks for a Ukraine ceasefire progress, Kelly highlighted the potential demand for used planes, though Western lessors remain cautious following previous aircraft confiscations.
Despite improving supply chains, Kelly noted persistent engine part shortages impacting new jet deliveries, urging manufacturers to address these issues before launching new aircraft models.
