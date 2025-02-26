Left Menu

AerCap CEO Highlights Challenges in Resuming Aircraft Leasing with Russia

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, the world's largest aircraft leasing company, discusses the potential for re-engaging with the Russian market if sanctions lift. He emphasizes the need for insurance and regulatory approval, and notes the challenges related to used aircraft sales due to paperwork and parts concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:27 IST
AerCap CEO Highlights Challenges in Resuming Aircraft Leasing with Russia

Aengus Kelly, head of AerCap, the largest aircraft leasing firm globally, expressed skepticism about resuming aircraft leasing to Russia amid ongoing sanctions and insurance challenges.

As talks for a Ukraine ceasefire progress, Kelly highlighted the potential demand for used planes, though Western lessors remain cautious following previous aircraft confiscations.

Despite improving supply chains, Kelly noted persistent engine part shortages impacting new jet deliveries, urging manufacturers to address these issues before launching new aircraft models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025