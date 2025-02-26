Left Menu

Argentina Lifts Five-Decade Ban on Live Cattle Exports Amid Beef Boom

Argentina has lifted a long-standing ban on live cattle exports in a bid to boost its economic growth. This decision aligns with President Javier Milei's deregulatory strategies. The nation is a key player in the beef industry, boasting record-high exports last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:15 IST
Argentina Lifts Five-Decade Ban on Live Cattle Exports Amid Beef Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, Argentina has lifted a ban on live cattle exports after over fifty years, reflecting a focus on enhancing economic competitiveness. The decision comes amid a surge in Argentina's beef exports, which reached unprecedented levels last year.

The country is renowned for its beef, making it a vital player in the global agricultural market. Sales of agricultural products, including corn, soybeans, and wheat, support Argentina's central bank reserves. This measure aligns with President Javier Milei's ambition to deregulate and stimulate growth in the economy.

Efforts to boost foreign sales have included reducing export taxes on beef and grains, and targeting expansion into new markets. In 2023, Argentina's shipments rose to over 935,000 metric tons, significantly marking the highest in a century, primarily driven by demand from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025