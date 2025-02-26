Argentina Lifts Five-Decade Ban on Live Cattle Exports Amid Beef Boom

In a significant policy shift, Argentina has lifted a ban on live cattle exports after over fifty years, reflecting a focus on enhancing economic competitiveness. The decision comes amid a surge in Argentina's beef exports, which reached unprecedented levels last year.

The country is renowned for its beef, making it a vital player in the global agricultural market. Sales of agricultural products, including corn, soybeans, and wheat, support Argentina's central bank reserves. This measure aligns with President Javier Milei's ambition to deregulate and stimulate growth in the economy.

Efforts to boost foreign sales have included reducing export taxes on beef and grains, and targeting expansion into new markets. In 2023, Argentina's shipments rose to over 935,000 metric tons, significantly marking the highest in a century, primarily driven by demand from China.

