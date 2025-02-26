Left Menu

Strategic Pact: Ukraine and U.S. Forge New Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukraine and the United States are set to establish a Reconstruction Investment Fund under a draft framework agreement. This fund aims to reinvest revenues from Ukrainian resources into Ukrainian projects, ensuring long-term economic prosperity and security. Discussions include further agreements and potential U.S. support for security guarantees.

Ukraine and the U.S. are collaborating on a new Reconstruction Investment Fund, according to a draft agreement reviewed by Reuters. Dated February 25, the document outlines a bilateral framework aimed at reinvesting revenues derived from Ukrainian natural resources.

The proposed fund will collect 50% of revenues from future developments of Ukrainian state-owned resources. While the assets remain undefined, they are expected to encompass minerals, hydrocarbons, and other extractive materials. The fund seeks to attract investment into Ukraine's infrastructure and state-owned projects.

In addition to economic incentives, the U.S. has committed to supporting Ukraine's pursuit of security guarantees to ensure lasting peace. The agreement, which anticipates a signature from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, signifies a long-term financial commitment to Ukraine's stability.

