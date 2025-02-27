Rajim Kumbh Kalp: A Celebration of Chhattisgarh's Spiritual and Cultural Grandeur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai addressed the grand closing ceremony of the Rajim Kumbh Kalp, underlining its importance as a sacred confluence of spirituality, culture, and social harmony. Sai noted that this festival is more than a religious gathering; it's a grand celebration of Chhattisgarh's traditions and heritage.

In his address, Sai mentioned the festival's beginnings in 2005 and its growth despite recent challenges. The 2023 edition restored its grandeur, covering 54 acres, reflecting renewed public trust and enhanced infrastructure for greater inclusivity among devotees.

Highlighting the Ramlala Darshan Yojana, Sai revealed over 20,000 beneficiaries, marking a historic religious milestone. Additionally, he shared achievements in agricultural procurement, promising continued support for festivals like Rajim Kumbh Kalp, ensuring they remain prominent cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)