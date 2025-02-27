Maharashtra Minister Orders Probe in Pune Bus Rape Case
Maharashtra's Transport Minister has initiated a probe into the Swargate Bus Depot rape incident, involving a 26-year-old woman. Departments face scrutiny, and security measures are being reinforced. The police are actively pursuing the absconding suspect, while state officials call for swift justice and enhanced women's safety measures.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced a departmental inquiry against officials at the Swargate Bus Depot following the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a parked bus. The incident, which occurred on February 25, has led to the potential suspension of implicated parties if found at fault.
In response to the shocking event, Sarnaik has directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to overhaul the depot's security personnel to prevent future incidents. This incident occurred when the young woman, poised to travel back to Phaltan, was allegedly deceived by the accused, who guided her to a parked bus and assaulted her.
Following the assault, the victim reported the incident to local police, prompting an aggressive search for the suspect, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, with 13 police teams involved. State and national authorities have criticized the incident, calling for immediate and stringent measures to enhance public safety and expedite justice for the victim, noted by the State Commission for Women and National Commission for Women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
