Farmers Unite Against Non-EU Imports: Protests at EU Borders

Farmers from Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria protested at EU borders against cheaper non-EU imports from countries like Ukraine and South America. They oppose EU-Mercosur agreements and demand policy changes due to perceived unfair standards and high bureaucracy in EU agriculture regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Holic | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:57 IST
Farmers Unite Against Non-EU Imports: Protests at EU Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Slovakia

Farmers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia recently staged significant protests at a border crossing, using tractors to disrupt operations. Their demonstrations are in response to what they describe as unfair advantages given to cheaper non-EU imports from countries like Ukraine and South America.

The protests, which also brought together farmers from Hungary and Austria, highlighted their opposition to the EU's import agreements, particularly those with the Mercosur bloc and the duty exemptions for Ukrainian goods. Placards with slogans like 'Stop grain from Ukraine' and 'Green Deal Dead End' were prominent.

Czech farmer Petr Chaloupka expressed frustration over stringent EU regulations and the difficulty in competing with lower import prices. The protests, reported across other EU border areas, demand blocking the Mercosur deal and call for reduced bureaucratic burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

