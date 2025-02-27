Left Menu

Revolutionizing Banking: NPST and Hyperface's Embedded Credit Solution

NPST partners with Hyperface to offer embedded credit solutions via UPI, allowing banks and credit issuers to provide flexible credit lines. The collaboration aims to meet evolving consumer expectations by integrating UPI switch technology with Hyperface's Banking Platform, enhancing transaction volumes and revenue streams through scalable credit solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Banking and payment solutions company NPST has teamed up with Hyperface to introduce embedded credit solutions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), according to a statement released Thursday.

This partnership involves NPST integrating its UPI switch technology with Hyperface's advanced Embedding Banking Platform. Hyperface's Credit Management Engine allows banks to rapidly develop and deploy credit lines tailored for UPI-ready products while adjusting in real-time for scalability.

Deepak Chand Thakur, CEO of NPST, emphasized that this collaboration will enable banks to address evolving consumer expectations efficiently, enhance customer satisfaction, and boost revenue streams through transaction fees. Ramanathan RV, CEO of Hyperface, stressed that the dynamic UPI ecosystem requires technological sophistication and adaptability beyond the capabilities of legacy systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025