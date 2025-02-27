Revolutionizing Banking: NPST and Hyperface's Embedded Credit Solution

Banking and payment solutions company NPST has teamed up with Hyperface to introduce embedded credit solutions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), according to a statement released Thursday.

This partnership involves NPST integrating its UPI switch technology with Hyperface's advanced Embedding Banking Platform. Hyperface's Credit Management Engine allows banks to rapidly develop and deploy credit lines tailored for UPI-ready products while adjusting in real-time for scalability.

Deepak Chand Thakur, CEO of NPST, emphasized that this collaboration will enable banks to address evolving consumer expectations efficiently, enhance customer satisfaction, and boost revenue streams through transaction fees. Ramanathan RV, CEO of Hyperface, stressed that the dynamic UPI ecosystem requires technological sophistication and adaptability beyond the capabilities of legacy systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)