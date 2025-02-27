Delhi High Court Awaits Verdict on Modi's Degree Disclosure Case
The Delhi High Court reserved its judgment on a plea by Delhi University contesting a 2016 order to disclose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree information. The Central Information Commission had directed this disclosure, but authorities argue it could impede public operations and question the necessity of public interest.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment regarding Delhi University's legal challenge against a 2016 order by the Central Information Commission (CIC). The order called for the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree information.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that overturning the CIC order is crucial, arguing it could potentially disrupt public authorities' operations if implemented as the petitioner desires. Mehta insisted that while records could be reviewed by the court, public access driven by external motives should be restricted.
Supporting the viewpoint, the Centre maintained that applying the Right to Information (RTI) Act as some petitioners suggest could obstruct public authorities' functions. Taking note of these arguments, Justice Sachin Datta's bench has reserved the order in this contentious case.
The issue arose from an RTI application requesting inspection of records from students, including those who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1978, the same year PM Modi completed his degree. Although the CIC permitted inspection, the Delhi High Court halted it in 2017. Delhi University insists the information is held in fiduciary capacity and its disclosure lacks public interest justification. Conversely, the CIC points to universities being public institutions with degree records deemed public documents.
The court's awaited judgment will ultimately decide whether Prime Minister Modi's academic records will be made public or remain private. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi, Macron commit to concrete actions to ensure AI sector drives social, economic outcomes in public interest: Joint statement.
Delhi University Faces Student Backlash Over Election Overhaul Proposal
Kuki Voices Silenced: Alleged Censorship at Delhi University Lit Fest
Delhi University Challenges Disclosure of PM Modi's Degree Records
Delhi University: A Beacon of Knowledge and Global Academic Growth