Left Menu

Delhi High Court Deliberates on PM Modi's Degree Disclosure

The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea by Delhi University challenging the 2016 CIC order to disclose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree information. Arguments center on the implications of RTI disclosures and the fiduciary role of universities in handling student records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:06 IST
Delhi High Court Deliberates on PM Modi's Degree Disclosure
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court reserved its judgment on Thursday regarding Delhi University's challenge to a 2016 Central Information Commission (CIC) order. The order called for the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree information.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the CIC directive should be overturned, suggesting that such disclosures could disrupt the functioning of public authorities. He noted that while records can be presented in court, they should remain protected from individuals seeking publicity or with political agendas.

The Centre also asserted that the Right to Information (RTI) Act, if interpreted as the petitioner desires, could impede public authorities' operations. A bench led by Justice Sachin Datta has reserved its decision in this ongoing case.

This controversy began with an RTI application filed by Neeraj, who sought inspection of records involving students who graduated in 1978—the same year PM Modi completed his degree. While the CIC permitted this inspection, the Delhi High Court issued a stay on the order in 2017. Delhi University argued that the information is held in a fiduciary capacity and should not be disclosed merely for curiosity without public interest.

The CIC, however, posits that degree information is public by nature since universities are public institutions. The court's pending judgment will ultimately decide the accessibility of PM Modi's degree records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025