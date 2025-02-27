Delhi High Court Deliberates on PM Modi's Degree Disclosure

The Delhi High Court reserved its judgment on Thursday regarding Delhi University's challenge to a 2016 Central Information Commission (CIC) order. The order called for the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree information.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the CIC directive should be overturned, suggesting that such disclosures could disrupt the functioning of public authorities. He noted that while records can be presented in court, they should remain protected from individuals seeking publicity or with political agendas.

The Centre also asserted that the Right to Information (RTI) Act, if interpreted as the petitioner desires, could impede public authorities' operations. A bench led by Justice Sachin Datta has reserved its decision in this ongoing case.

This controversy began with an RTI application filed by Neeraj, who sought inspection of records involving students who graduated in 1978—the same year PM Modi completed his degree. While the CIC permitted this inspection, the Delhi High Court issued a stay on the order in 2017. Delhi University argued that the information is held in a fiduciary capacity and should not be disclosed merely for curiosity without public interest.

The CIC, however, posits that degree information is public by nature since universities are public institutions. The court's pending judgment will ultimately decide the accessibility of PM Modi's degree records.

(With inputs from agencies.)