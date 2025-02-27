Left Menu

Sebi Unveils New Framework for Specialized Investment Funds

Sebi has introduced a framework for Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs), requiring a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh. The framework, effective April 1st, aims to bridge mutual funds and PMS flexibilities. It outlines rules for investments, sector exposure limits, and eligibility criteria for mutual funds to establish SIFs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced a regulatory framework for Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) establishing a minimum investment threshold of Rs 10 lakh.

The initiative, which will take effect on April 1, seeks to bridge the gap between mutual funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) in terms of investment flexibility. It mandates investors to maintain investments of at least Rs 10 lakh across all SIF strategies, exempting accredited investors from this requirement.

Furthermore, the framework stipulates investment limits in debt securities based on ratings, caps sector exposure, and sets eligibility criteria for mutual funds. To offer transparency, SIFs must also disclose portfolio and risk details regularly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

