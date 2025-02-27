Over 716,900 SASSA Beneficiaries Transition to Postbank Black Cards Ahead of Deadline

The South African government has announced that over 716,900 South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries have successfully transitioned from the previous SASSA Gold Cards to the new Postbank Black Cards. This move comes as part of the government’s initiative to streamline social grant payments and enhance accessibility for beneficiaries.

Increased Card Distribution Sites and Support

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, confirmed that the number of card distribution sites has been increased nationwide to facilitate a smooth transition before the final deadline of 20 March 2025.

"More than 716,900 beneficiaries have transitioned to the Postbank Black Cards, and distribution sites have been increased across the country to reduce queues and ensure that every beneficiary receives their new card conveniently. Postbank has also increased the number of tellers at card replacement sites from two to up to five, depending on the site’s demand," the Minister stated during a post-Cabinet briefing in Cape Town.

Where to Collect the New Postbank Black Card

Beneficiaries can visit their nearest Checkers, Shoprite, Pick ‘n Pay, Usave, or Boxer stores to collect their new Postbank Black Card. Additionally, the Spar Group has partnered with Postbank, designating 200 of its stores across the country as service sites to assist beneficiaries.

Steps to Obtain the Postbank Black Card

To receive the new card, beneficiaries must present a valid South African identity document (ID) or temporary ID. Mobile offices will be available in rural areas to assist those who may not have immediate access to urban centers.

Postbank has also introduced a convenient way for beneficiaries to locate the nearest collection point using their mobile phones:

Dial: 120218*3#

To continue, reply by pressing number: 1

Reply with the number representing the province where they reside

It is crucial for beneficiaries to note that the old SASSA Gold Card will no longer be valid after 20 March 2025. Those who fail to exchange their cards by then will need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds.

Commitment to a Seamless Transition

Ensuring a smooth and efficient transition, SASSA and Postbank are committed to minimizing documentation requirements while maintaining security and accessibility. The Postbank Black Cards will be issued free of charge, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving the customer experience for social grant beneficiaries.

For further inquiries, beneficiaries can contact Postbank at 0800 53 54 55 or SASSA at 0800 60 10 11.

The initial deadline for the transition was set for 28 February 2025 but has since been extended to 20 March 2025 to ensure all beneficiaries have ample time to make the switch.