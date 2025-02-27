Left Menu

Nagaland's Quality Revolution: Gunvatta Sankalp Initiative

The Quality Council of India, alongside Nagaland's government, held the Gunvatta Sankalp event in Kohima to bolster quality-led growth across various sectors. The one-day event facilitated discussions among officials and industry leaders, striving to elevate quality standards in healthcare, education, MSMEs, and tourism, aligning with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The Quality Council of India (QCI) and the Government of Nagaland hosted Gunvatta Sankalp Nagaland at Hotel Vivor, Kohima, to propel quality-centric development across crucial sectors in the state. Following successful experiences in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha, QCI has now initiated Gunvatta Sankalp in Nagaland.

The event, held over a single day, acted as a vibrant forum where senior officials, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts convened to spark significant discussions and create partnerships. The goal was to advance quality standards in healthcare, education and skills development, industry, MSMEs, and tourism. Nagaland's Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, in his keynote speech, stated, "Nagaland's people can serve as a national beacon of quality. Our journey towards excellence is pivotal, and the aspirations of our citizens define Nagaland's true quality."

Jaxay Shah, Chairperson of QCI, underscored Gunvatta Sankalp's role in enabling states through quality-led reforms. "Nagaland values sustainability, entrepreneurship, and excellence," he noted, positioning the state as a global exemplar. Shah expressed hope that the event would unveil new ways to integrate quality into Nagaland's developmental trajectory. Minister Along, Chief Secretary Dr. J. Alam, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kesonyu Yhome, QCI Secretary General Chakravarty Kannan, and others inaugurated the dialogue focused on embedding quality at the grassroots level.

Gunvatta Sankalp Nagaland is a pivotal move towards bolstering the state's initiatives to enhance quality across sectors. The discussions encouraged partnerships and a commitment to building a high-quality, sustainable future. This endeavor aligns with the vision of A Developed India 2047, reinforcing Nagaland's position on the path of global competitiveness. (ANI)

