Adani Green Energy Achieves Renewable Generation Milestone

Adani Green Energy's operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 12,258.1 MW with the launch of a new 275 MW solar project in Khavda, Gujarat. The company, which plans to deliver 50,000 MW by 2030, is developing a 30,000 MW plant in Khavda, contributing significantly to India's renewable energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:14 IST
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced an impressive expansion in its renewable energy portfolio. The company has successfully increased its total operational renewable generation capacity to a remarkable 12,258.1 megawatts (MW), following the commissioning of an additional 275 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

With this latest project, AGEL has reaffirmed its standing as India's largest renewable energy company. The Khavda project, which commenced power generation just one day following approval, will help the company realize its ambitious target of delivering 50,000 MW of clean energy by 2030.

The newly operationalized capacity is part of AGEL's grand plan to construct the world's largest renewable energy plant on barren land in Kutch, Gujarat, covering 538 square kilometers. This plant, which once complete will be the largest power plant globally, signifies India's strong push towards renewable energy.

