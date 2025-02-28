Adani Green Energy Achieves Renewable Generation Milestone

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced an impressive expansion in its renewable energy portfolio. The company has successfully increased its total operational renewable generation capacity to a remarkable 12,258.1 megawatts (MW), following the commissioning of an additional 275 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

With this latest project, AGEL has reaffirmed its standing as India's largest renewable energy company. The Khavda project, which commenced power generation just one day following approval, will help the company realize its ambitious target of delivering 50,000 MW of clean energy by 2030.

The newly operationalized capacity is part of AGEL's grand plan to construct the world's largest renewable energy plant on barren land in Kutch, Gujarat, covering 538 square kilometers. This plant, which once complete will be the largest power plant globally, signifies India's strong push towards renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)