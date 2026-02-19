Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Farmer's Life in Gujarat
A 71-year-old farmer in Surat, Gujarat, was killed by a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, while working on his farm. The incident occurred in the village of Bodhan, leading to an immediate response from local police and forest officials. An accidental death report was filed.
A tragedy unfolded in Surat, Gujarat, as a 71-year-old farmer was killed by a wild animal, possibly a leopard. The incident took place in Bodhan village, Mandvi taluka, around 1:45 pm.
Officials stated that the farmer was working on his farm when the animal attacked, inflicting fatal injuries.
Upon receiving the report, local authorities, including police and a team led by Range Forest Officer H Vanda, promptly visited the scene, registering an accidental death report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
