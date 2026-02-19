Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Farmer's Life in Gujarat

A 71-year-old farmer in Surat, Gujarat, was killed by a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, while working on his farm. The incident occurred in the village of Bodhan, leading to an immediate response from local police and forest officials. An accidental death report was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Surat, Gujarat, as a 71-year-old farmer was killed by a wild animal, possibly a leopard. The incident took place in Bodhan village, Mandvi taluka, around 1:45 pm.

Officials stated that the farmer was working on his farm when the animal attacked, inflicting fatal injuries.

Upon receiving the report, local authorities, including police and a team led by Range Forest Officer H Vanda, promptly visited the scene, registering an accidental death report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

