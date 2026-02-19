Congress Strategizes for Gujarat: A New Political Vision

On Thursday, the upper echelons of Congress converged at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to deliberate on revitalizing the Gujarat Congress structure. With prominent figures like former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in attendance, the meeting highlighted strategies for the forthcoming local body elections in Gujarat.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal led discussions on expanding the party at grassroots levels and addressing pressing public concerns through a structured approach. State-level leaders, including Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda, underscored the party's past initiatives like 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', focused on strengthening district and taluka-level leadership.

The dialogue also centered on countering the dual governance of BJP, which, according to party leaders, has been linked to corruption and inflation in Gujarat. Plans to amplify the voices of marginalized communities, including SC-ST and OBC, alongside addressing farmer and youth employment issues, were also emphasized as pivotal campaign elements.

