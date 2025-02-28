Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Christian Michel's Bail Plea in AgustaWestland Scandal

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on Christian Michel's bail plea in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scandal. Although granted bail by the Supreme Court in a related case, the Enforcement Directorate opposes due to flight risk concerns. The trial's long delays remain a critical issue.

Updated: 28-02-2025 13:20 IST
British citizen Christian Michel James (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its decision on the bail petition of Christian James Michel, implicated as a middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scandal money laundering case. Recently, the Supreme Court had granted him bail in a connected CBI case. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposes his bail, arguing his British citizenship makes him a flight risk.

The bench, led by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, listened to submissions before deciding to reserve the order. Michel's lawyer, Aljo K Joseph, reminded the court of the Supreme Court's bail decision, citing delays in the CBI's corruption trial as a significant factor.

In February, the Supreme Court offered bail to Michel, stressing the trial might span another 25 years. Michel, extradited in December 2018, faces charges related to the Rs3,600-crore helicopter purchase deal from 2013, with proceedings separating the trials of accused individuals yet to be summoned from those actively in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

