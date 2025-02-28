Left Menu

Strategising 2026 Budget: Modi's Keynote at Agriculture Webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a keynote address at a webinar focused on discussing and strategising the implementation of 2026 budget announcements targeting agriculture and rural prosperity. This event, organized by the agriculture ministry, will include various stakeholders and Union ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:31 IST
Strategising 2026 Budget: Modi's Keynote at Agriculture Webinar
webinar
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar discussing strategic execution of 2026 budget announcements aimed at boosting agriculture and rural prosperity. The event, prepared by the agriculture ministry, will bring together Union ministers and key stakeholders.

Commencing at 10 am, the webinar will feature presentations from seven to eight speakers covering diverse topics. Prime Minister Modi's keynote is scheduled for 12:30 pm, with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sharing his perspectives post-lunch, as informed by an official source.

The webinar's core objective is to engage stakeholders in thorough discussions to effectively implement the 2025 budget measures. Topics will cover agriculture growth, rural prosperity, and aligning actions with the outlined budget vision through focused sub-theme webinars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025