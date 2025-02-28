Strategising 2026 Budget: Modi's Keynote at Agriculture Webinar

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar discussing strategic execution of 2026 budget announcements aimed at boosting agriculture and rural prosperity. The event, prepared by the agriculture ministry, will bring together Union ministers and key stakeholders.

Commencing at 10 am, the webinar will feature presentations from seven to eight speakers covering diverse topics. Prime Minister Modi's keynote is scheduled for 12:30 pm, with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sharing his perspectives post-lunch, as informed by an official source.

The webinar's core objective is to engage stakeholders in thorough discussions to effectively implement the 2025 budget measures. Topics will cover agriculture growth, rural prosperity, and aligning actions with the outlined budget vision through focused sub-theme webinars.

(With inputs from agencies.)