Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Tensions and Tech Sell-Off

Global markets experienced a significant downturn on Friday as world stocks fell to their lowest levels in nearly four weeks. The dollar, meanwhile, hovered near multi-week highs after the U.S. announced tariff plans that fueled fears of an escalating trade war.

The tech sector bore the brunt of the sell-off, exacerbated by a sharp drop in shares of Nvidia and other major Wall Street stocks, following investor disappointment in the chipmaker's earnings report. Market volatility heightened as President Trump confirmed tariff hikes on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, with potential increases on European goods as well.

Amidst these developments, currencies sensitive to risk like the Australian dollar plummeted, while the U.S. dollar rose, affecting commodities and driving bitcoin below $80,000. Looking ahead, investors await key inflation metrics and central bank responses amidst economic uncertainties.

