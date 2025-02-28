Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Tensions and Tech Sell-Off
World stocks dropped sharply alongside technology shares due to new U.S. tariffs, igniting fears of a global trade war. The dollar strengthened, impacting commodities, while bitcoin dipped significantly. Analysts closely monitor inflation data ahead of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Global markets experienced a significant downturn on Friday as world stocks fell to their lowest levels in nearly four weeks. The dollar, meanwhile, hovered near multi-week highs after the U.S. announced tariff plans that fueled fears of an escalating trade war.
The tech sector bore the brunt of the sell-off, exacerbated by a sharp drop in shares of Nvidia and other major Wall Street stocks, following investor disappointment in the chipmaker's earnings report. Market volatility heightened as President Trump confirmed tariff hikes on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, with potential increases on European goods as well.
Amidst these developments, currencies sensitive to risk like the Australian dollar plummeted, while the U.S. dollar rose, affecting commodities and driving bitcoin below $80,000. Looking ahead, investors await key inflation metrics and central bank responses amidst economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
