Global Market Shock: Sensex and Nifty Plummet Amid New Tariffs

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell nearly 2% as global markets reacted negatively to new tariffs on Chinese products. The declines were exacerbated by concerns over U.S. economic prospects and foreign fund outflows. Major stocks including Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank suffered substantial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a severe downturn on Friday, dipping nearly 2% as global markets were adversely impacted by the recent announcement of additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

Sensex plunged by 1,414.33 points to close at 73,198.10, continuing its downward trend for eight straight sessions. Similarly, the Nifty slumped by 420.35 points, settling at 22,124.70, as investors remained jittery over global economic conditions and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Sector heavyweights like Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank faced significant losses, while HDFC Bank stood out as the sole gainer. Market sentiment mirrored international concerns with major losses recorded in European, U.S., and Asian markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

