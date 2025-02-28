Left Menu

Ed Miliband's Diplomatic Mission to Renew UK-China Energy Dialogue

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is planning a visit to China in March to renew energy cooperation discussions as the UK seeks stronger ties amid tense US and EU relations with China. The focus will be on sustainable energy collaboration, moving away from previous concerns over nuclear energy projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:12 IST
Ed Miliband's Diplomatic Mission to Renew UK-China Energy Dialogue

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is set to visit China this March to reinvigorate dialogue on energy cooperation amidst strained U.S. and EU-China relations. His visit is seen as a move by the Labour government to forge closer ties with Beijing while distancing from the previous Conservative administration's policies.

Miliband plans to meet Chinese Energy Minister Wang Hongzhi in Beijing from March 17-19 to revive talks centering around sustainable and clean energy initiatives, excluding nuclear power discussions. These meetings are part of a broader strategy to attract Chinese investment while focusing on energy security and mutual growth opportunities.

The visit will also include Miliband engaging with Chinese private investors, solidifying the Labour government's emphasis on enhancing economic relations with China. This visit marks increasing interaction between British and Chinese officials under the current UK administration, aiming to bolster bilateral trade and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025