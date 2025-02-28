Early Morning Fire Engulfs Roorkee Rubber Factory

An early morning blaze caused alarm when it erupted at a rubber factory in Roorkee on Friday. Fire services swiftly responded, managing to extinguish the flames before they could spread further.

Fire official Sunderpal, who was among the first responders, noted that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Despite the lack of clarity on how the fire started, efforts are ongoing to determine the origin and prevent future incidents.

The incident was reported at 6:45 AM, prompting the mobilization of vehicles from various fire stations to the scene. Officials have assured that no individuals were harmed during the incident, and they plan to release more details following a thorough investigation.

