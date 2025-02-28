Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: 32 Workers Saved After Uttrakhand Avalanche

Thirty-two BRO workers have been rescued after being trapped in a snow avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Rescue operations continue to save the remaining 25 workers, with local and national emergency forces mobilized. The government has issued helpline numbers for updates and assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:51 IST
Rescue operation in progress at Badrinath Avalanche Site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district trapped 57 Border Roads Organisation workers under snow, according to officials late Friday. Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed that 32 workers have been successfully rescued.

The Uttarakhand Disaster Management Department is conducting rescue operations on a war footing. By 5:00 pm, 32 individuals were safely evacuated, while 25 remain trapped. Efforts are ongoing near Badrinath Dham to rescue those caught in the avalanche.

The Uttarakhand government has launched helpline numbers for assistance related to the avalanche. Mobile and toll-free numbers have been provided for emergency inquiries as the government coordinates rescue efforts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the safe evacuation of trapped personnel is a priority, with two NDRF teams en route. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that local army units are assisting in relief operations.

Rescue operations continue with personnel from ITBP and the Army actively involved, said Police spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne, noting that 10 workers remain unaccounted for. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

