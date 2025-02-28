Manipur Extends Arms Surrender Deadline Amidst Successful Recoveries
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for surrendering arms to March 6. The decision follows requests for more time as security forces recover illegal weapons. Efforts continue in the hills and valleys, encouraging public awareness and cooperation in addressing unauthorized arms possession.
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for voluntarily surrendering illegal arms and ammunition to March 6, as announced by the Governor's office. This extension comes after public appeals for more time beyond the original February 20 deadline.
The extension decision follows the recovery of 48 illegal weapons in a coordinated operation by the Assam Rifles, Indian Army, Manipur Police, and state authorities. The confiscated arsenal includes various weapons and ammunition from districts such as Imphal West, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.
Governor Bhalla, with the support of local police, Assam Rifles, and the CRPF, continues to push for public cooperation. On Tuesday, 87 weapons were voluntarily surrendered in multiple districts, highlighting growing community engagement in the governmental disarmament initiative.
