Goa CM Applauds UP's Mahakumbh 2025 for Harmonizing Tradition with Progress
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant commended Uttar Pradesh's organization of Mahakumbh 2025, praising its blend of tradition and development. Highlighting it as a symbol of unity, he acknowledged global recognition and seamless arrangements for devotees. Sawant lauded the spiritual and cultural prowess showcased at the event attended by millions from worldwide.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has extended congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his administration for successfully organizing Mahakumbh 2025. In a letter to Adityanath, Sawant lauded the event's blend of tradition and development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'.
Sawant underscored the significance of Mahakumbh 2025 as a symbol of national unity and spiritual consciousness. He noted Uttar Pradesh's well-coordinated efforts in arranging for millions of devotees globally, integrating modern systems in the Kumbh Mela to ensure security and cleanliness.
Furthermore, Sawant highlighted the Mahakumbh as a testament to tradition coexisting with progress, elevating India's spiritual and cultural status. He appreciated the global attention it has garnered, extending best wishes from Goa for the event's success, confident it will inspire future generations.
Accompanied by cabinet ministers, Sawant visited Prayagraj, partaking in the Triveni Sangam's spiritual ambiance. Goa facilitated its citizens' participation through 3 pilgrimage trains under the 'Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yatra Yojana', demonstrating commitment to cultural heritage.
In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi described the Mahakumbh as a 'mahayagna of unity', highlighting its impact in uniting faiths, and reinforcing shared spiritual and national identity.
