Delhi Court Issues Death Penalty in Heinous Rape and Murder Case

In a landmark judgment, Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday sentenced a convict, Rajender alias Satish, to death for the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in 2019. The case, highlighted as 'rarest of rare', underscores the gravity with which the judiciary views such heinous crimes. Subject to confirmation by the High Court of Delhi, the convict is to be hanged till death.

Special judge Babita Puniya emphasized the brutality of the crime, asserting that leniency would undermine the court's responsibility to the victim and society. She noted that the child was denied her right to a safe environment. The convict's father, Ramsaran, was given a life sentence for his involvement, with the court acknowledging his absence at the initial kidnapping but highlighting his participation in the murder.

The prosecution, led by Dr. Sharawan Kumar Bishnoi, argued the need for maximum punishment due to the convict's history of violence against young girls. The court had earlier convicted the father-son duo on February 24, 2025, based on extensive circumstantial evidence including critical CCTV footage. The sentence reflects a stringent stance against crimes of such nature, aiming to serve as a deterrent.

