Justice Served: Life Sentences for Heinous Crime Against Student
Two men have been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for abducting and attacking a 20-year-old student, involving gang rape and an acid attack. The swift verdict was delivered within ten months of the horrifying incident in India. The young woman survived after extensive medical treatment.
- Country:
- India
In a swift delivery of justice, a local court issued a compelling ruling on Wednesday, sentencing two individuals to consecutive life imprisonment terms for the horrific crimes committed against a young student.
The victim, aged 20, was abducted on March 4, 2025, as she returned from her Class 12 examination. Her attackers, Ajay Kumar alias Gauri Shankar, 26, and Dharmendra Soni alias Akash, 20, subjected her to a brutal gang rape and attempted murder by pouring acid on her.
The court's decision came after weighing the victim's testimony and other critical evidence, culminating in a sentence handed by District Judge Utkarsh Chaturvedi, ensuring justice within a commendable timeframe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- sentence
- life imprisonment
- abduction
- girl
- gang rape
- acid attack
- verdict
- justice
- India
ALSO READ
Justice Sought After Horrifying Assault on Dalit Girl
Tragic Turn: Teenage Girl's Struggle and Systems at Crossroads
Digital Breakthrough: AI-Powered Mental Health Support for Rural Indian Girls
Empowering Progress: India's Boosted Budget for Women and Girls
Tragic Incident in Basikala: Four-Year-Old Girl Killed, Mother and Siblings Injured