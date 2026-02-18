Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences for Heinous Crime Against Student

Two men have been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for abducting and attacking a 20-year-old student, involving gang rape and an acid attack. The swift verdict was delivered within ten months of the horrifying incident in India. The young woman survived after extensive medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift delivery of justice, a local court issued a compelling ruling on Wednesday, sentencing two individuals to consecutive life imprisonment terms for the horrific crimes committed against a young student.

The victim, aged 20, was abducted on March 4, 2025, as she returned from her Class 12 examination. Her attackers, Ajay Kumar alias Gauri Shankar, 26, and Dharmendra Soni alias Akash, 20, subjected her to a brutal gang rape and attempted murder by pouring acid on her.

The court's decision came after weighing the victim's testimony and other critical evidence, culminating in a sentence handed by District Judge Utkarsh Chaturvedi, ensuring justice within a commendable timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

