Justice Served: Banda Couple Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crimes
A special court in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced Ram Bhawan, a former junior engineer, and his wife Durgawati to death for the sexual exploitation of 33 minors. The court condemned their decade-long systemic abuse and ordered financial compensation for the victims.
A special court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda handed down death sentences on Friday to a former junior engineer of the Irrigation Department and his wife. They were found guilty of sexually exploiting 33 minors, some as young as three years old, over a ten-year period, officials announced.
The POCSO court deemed the crimes as 'rarest of rare', convicting Ram Bhawan and his wife Durgawati under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Their offences included aggravated penetrative sexual assault, creation of child sexual abuse material, and criminal conspiracy.
The court mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to compensate each victim with Rs 10 lakh and ordered that seized cash be distributed equally among the victims. This judgment follows CBI's charges against Ram Bhawan, initiated in October 2020, which detailed the systemic abuse and dissemination of child sexual abuse material.
