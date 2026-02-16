Justice Served: Life Sentence for Couple in Heinous Crime
A Bihari couple was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Gopalganj district. Following a four-year trial, Additional Sessions Judge Pratham Kant convicted the husband of both charges and the wife of murder, ensuring justice for the young victim.
In a significant legal decision, a local court has sentenced a couple from Bihar's Gopalganj district to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. The verdict came four years after the crime when Additional Sessions Judge Pratham Kant ruled on the case.
The incident occurred on February 25, 2022, when the young victim went missing while playing near her home in Ballia city. Her body, discovered the next morning in a nearby cattle shed, bore injury marks indicating a heinous crime.
Following a rigorous investigation, the police identified Pardesi Kumar Bind and his wife Kiran Devi as the perpetrators. The court found the husband guilty of both rape and murder, while the wife was convicted of murder, each receiving a life sentence and a fine.
