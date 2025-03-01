Dramatic Clash in Punjab: Police Confronts Gangsters in Tarn Taran

In a high-stakes encounter on Saturday, Punjab Police engaged with gangsters in the Kheda village of Tarn Taran district, resulting in a tense exchange of gunfire. The confrontation involved three gangsters, according to police sources.

During the clash, two of the criminals sustained injuries, while police managed to apprehend one individual. Notably, a police vehicle was struck by a bullet amid the ongoing skirmish.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with more details expected to be released as information becomes available. The situation underscores ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)