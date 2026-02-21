Left Menu

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Reunite: 'KHxRK' Promo to Make Waves

The Tamil film industry is abuzz as Red Giant Movies announces the promo release for 'KHxRK', starring icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, marking their on-screen reunion after nearly four decades. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the project promises a nostalgic tribute to their 1980s collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-02-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 09:55 IST
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Reunite: 'KHxRK' Promo to Make Waves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the Tamil film industry, production house Red Giant Movies has announced the release of a promotional video for 'KHxRK', the much-anticipated collaboration between superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

The announcement has created a stir in the film fraternity, as it marks the reunion of the two legendary actors on screen after almost four decades. The promo is set to be released at 12.07 pm on February 21, a symbolic gesture that nods to the birth dates of Rajinikanth and Haasan.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film's plot details remain a mystery. However, social media buzz speculates a 'vintage 80s' look for the stars, leveraging advanced technology for a nostalgic feel. The project is produced under the Red Giant Movies banner by Inban Udhayanidhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Brazil Set Ambitious $20 Billion Trade Goal

India-Brazil Set Ambitious $20 Billion Trade Goal

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Securely Supported in Defamation Case by New Surety

Rahul Gandhi Securely Supported in Defamation Case by New Surety

 India
3
Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry

Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry

 India
4
Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026