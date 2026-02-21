Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Reunite: 'KHxRK' Promo to Make Waves

In a significant development for the Tamil film industry, production house Red Giant Movies has announced the release of a promotional video for 'KHxRK', the much-anticipated collaboration between superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

The announcement has created a stir in the film fraternity, as it marks the reunion of the two legendary actors on screen after almost four decades. The promo is set to be released at 12.07 pm on February 21, a symbolic gesture that nods to the birth dates of Rajinikanth and Haasan.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film's plot details remain a mystery. However, social media buzz speculates a 'vintage 80s' look for the stars, leveraging advanced technology for a nostalgic feel. The project is produced under the Red Giant Movies banner by Inban Udhayanidhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)