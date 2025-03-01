‘This is our land’ – Building Gaza’s future from the wreckage of war

The agency, which has conducted threat and risk assessments throughout the Territory, has developed advanced GeoAI and remote sensing techniques, including 3D modeling technologies, to enhance explosive hazard evaluation and rubble removal strategies.

UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva, following a recent trip to Gaza, says explosive hazard education had been provided to 250,000 Palestinians and some 1,000 humanitarian workers, providing “critical knowledge to stay safe and navigate explosive hazards effectively.”UNDP, which helps countries reduce poverty, build resilience and achieve sustainable development, started removing rubble from Gaza in December 2024, weeks before a ceasefire began.

UNDP’s Sarah Poole says about 28,500 tons of rubble were initially removed, and 290 tons of it used for roadworks to enhance humanitarian operations, restoring access to sites such as a hospital, a bakery and a critical water supply plant.

Poole describes the issue of land and property ownership in Gaza as “very complex” – particularly when title deeds, inheritance records and other legal documents are lost or destroyed.Amjad Al-Shawa, Director of the network of NGOs in the Gaza Strip, says the issue of rubble represents a “major challenge.’’“We need a mechanism to dispose of the rubble which will take a long time, and which requires resources that are not available in the Gaza Strip,’’ he says.“Today, this rubble also represents the possessions of the residents. Many disputes may arise between families.’’Some $7 million has already been made available from various donors to aid the rubble removal – but Poole says an additional $40 million is needed “in this initial phase in order to significantly scale up the work.”

“The issue of access and the ability to bring in some of the heavy equipment that is needed is also absolutely essential,” he adds.

The challenge ahead looks daunting: Once-thriving neighborhoods have been leveled – very little remains. In this Territory where people turning 18 have already lived through five massive armed conflicts, the destruction this time is significantly worse.

The cost of the damage to physical infrastructure has been estimated at some $30 billion, according to the UN. The housing sector was the hardest hit, with losses amounting to $15.8 billion. The costs of recovery and reconstruction are estimated at over $53 billion.

“There is no residential life here. I look around and see nothing but destruction,’’ says Ahmed, standing in front of the wreckage of his house. “The hard work of 59 years – the number of years of my life – was lost, and everything is gone.’’

“Everything is under the rubble,’’ he says. “I miss my home … a person is only comfortable in his home and his own place.”

Nearby, Ramadan Katkat sits on the remnants of his home. Living in tents precariously perched atop mounds of rubble, he echoes the despair felt by many: Beneath them could lie a perilous mix of unexploded devices and human remains.

His wish? “We want to live.’’

Al-Majdalawi is adamant, though: “We are capable of rebuilding the land.”

With a fragile ceasefire holding for now, regional talks are underway to develop a plan for rebuilding Gaza after 16 months of brutal conflict. Next Tuesday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will travel to Cairo for a summit with Arab leaders focused on reconstruction. He aims to advocate for sustainable rebuilding efforts and a cohesive, transparent, and principled political resolution.