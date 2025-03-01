Amit Shah Reviews Manipur's Security Amid Political Turmoil

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a crucial meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi to re-evaluate the security situation in Manipur, reflecting growing concerns over political unrest in the state. Notable attendees included Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with other key officials.

The meeting takes place in the wake of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation on February 9 amid intensifying violence and political turmoil that has gripped Manipur for nearly two years. Subsequently, on February 13, President's rule was imposed in the state following the governor's report.

The declaration, published in the Gazette of India by the Union Home Ministry, delineates that the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly have been transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the state's governance. Last November, Amit Shah previously conducted a comprehensive review with senior officials in the capital to evaluate Manipur's security challenges.

Key discussions were centered around recent developments, with top officials presenting a thorough assessment of ongoing challenges and strategic responses. The meeting signifies the central government's dedication to stabilizing the region and ensuring public safety. Amit Shah assessed the security deployment in Manipur, instructing Central Armed Police Forces and state police to uphold peace and order.

The unrest in the northeastern state initially escalated on May 3 of the previous year, following violent clashes during a rally by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU). The protest was directed against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

