Uttarakhand CM Dhami Leads Avalanche Relief Efforts in Chamoli District

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the avalanche-affected area near Mana in Chamoli on Saturday to assess the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Dhami spoke with evacuated workers to ensure their well-being and shared updates on social media about the relief efforts.

The Chief Minister also laid out necessary measures for military officers and administrative teams regarding rescue operations. Emphasizing the safety of affected workers, he assured that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is offering full support in the ongoing rescue missions in the disaster-stricken region.

During his visit, CM Dhami also checked on the injured Border Roads Organisation workers who had been rescued. Despite heavy snowfall having blocked access roads, relief efforts continue with the Army, NDRF, ITBP, and district administration personnel working tirelessly to rescue those trapped. Fourteen workers were successfully rescued and transported to Joshimath, according to Dhami's statement to ANI.

