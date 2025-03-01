Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Leads Avalanche Relief Efforts in Chamoli District

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the avalanche-hit area near Mana in Chamoli to assess ongoing relief operations. He assured full central government support and emphasized the safety of evacuated workers. The CM outlined guidelines for rescue efforts, involving military and administrative teams, to optimize assistance for affected citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:49 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Leads Avalanche Relief Efforts in Chamoli District
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits avalanche affected site near Mana (Photo/ Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the avalanche-affected area near Mana in Chamoli on Saturday to assess the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Dhami spoke with evacuated workers to ensure their well-being and shared updates on social media about the relief efforts.

The Chief Minister also laid out necessary measures for military officers and administrative teams regarding rescue operations. Emphasizing the safety of affected workers, he assured that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is offering full support in the ongoing rescue missions in the disaster-stricken region.

During his visit, CM Dhami also checked on the injured Border Roads Organisation workers who had been rescued. Despite heavy snowfall having blocked access roads, relief efforts continue with the Army, NDRF, ITBP, and district administration personnel working tirelessly to rescue those trapped. Fourteen workers were successfully rescued and transported to Joshimath, according to Dhami's statement to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025