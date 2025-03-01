National High-Speed Rail Project: A Model of Indian Engineering Excellence

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the 200-meter-long steel bridge site of the National High-Speed Rail Project in Nadiad, a critical component of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. The bridge, comprising two 100-meter spans, will be launched over National Highway 48, a major artery connecting Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Fabricated at the Salasar workshop near Hapur, U.P., the structure highlights India's commitment to using 100 percent Indian steel from manufacturers such as TATA, JSW, and SAIL, reinforcing the nation's move towards self-reliance in infrastructure through the 'Make in India' initiative.

Vaishnaw detailed the use of Tor Shear Type High Strength Bolts (TTHSB), produced entirely in Bhopal at Unbrako's factory, to enhance construction speed and durability. The 'C5' paint system, with a 20-year service life, was applied to withstand environmental conditions, further showcasing the integration of advanced Indian manufacturing in vital infrastructure. MAGEBA, a company based in Kolkata, supplied the metal-encased elastomeric bearings essential for mitigating shocks and preserving the bridge's stability and durability.

By incorporating technologies designed for longevity, such as the TTHSB and the C5 paint system, this project underscores India's expertise in fabricating steel bridges suited to heavy haul, semi-high-speed trains, and now, high-speed rail at 320 kmph. A total of 28 steel bridges are planned along the MAHSR corridor, enhancing connectivity and economic growth in the region. This initiative will substantially improve mobility, reduce travel times, and contribute significantly to job creation and local industry development in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

