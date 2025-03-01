Left Menu

Churu district in Rajasthan, part of the Thar Desert, saw heavy rain and hailstones, impacting farmers with crop losses. The India Meteorological Department issued weather warnings due to hailstorms affecting crops in several villages. Calls for government compensation have been made as weather conditions ease across northwest India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 21:09 IST
Hailstorms Turn Rajasthan's Desert White: Farmers Suffer Heavy Crop Losses
Visuals of hailstones in Churu, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Churu district of Rajasthan, a region nestled within the Great Indian Thar Desert, has experienced unseasonable heavy rainfall and hailstorms, turning the landscape white in areas like Bhanipura, Bisarasar, Rajasar, and Sardarshahar. Hailstones, described as jujube-sized, have resulted in significant crop damage for local farmers.

Vishnu Parikh, a farmer from Rajasar Panwaran village, reported that crops nearing harvest were destroyed by the sudden hailstorm. "In this season, we cultivate mustard, wheat, barley, isabgol, fenugreek, and gram, all severely impacted," he lamented. Fellow farmer Raj Kumar Sharma urged government intervention to compensate for the extensive losses.

In contrast, relief is on the horizon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts reduced weather activities in northwest India. The IMD also issued warnings for potential hailstorms and thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, along with moderate rainfall predictions in nearby areas of Sahaswan, Badayun, Sikandra Rao, and Ganjdundwara.

Weather disturbances continue to affect Western and Central Uttar Pradesh, parts of the Western Himalayan region, and southern India. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded light showers on Saturday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in a "moderate" range at various city locations, according to CPCB data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

