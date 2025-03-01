Left Menu

PM Modi Champions Budget 2025 for Rural Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity' webinar, emphasizing the 2025 budget's focus on Viksit Bharat through strategic stakeholder engagement. Emphasizing agricultural innovation, the webinar sought collaborative efforts to implement the budget's key agricultural announcements effectively, fostering rural resilience and prosperity across villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:25 IST
PM Modi Champions Budget 2025 for Rural Empowerment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post-budget webinar titled 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity,' showcased the continuity and expansion of his government's vision for a developed India, Viksit Bharat, during its third term.

Addressing stakeholders via video-link, Modi stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in executing the budget's agricultural strategies to ensure grassroots empowerment.

Organized by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the event delved into themes like enhancing credit through the Kisan Credit Card, rural resilience, and productivity missions, aiming for comprehensive rural development in light of the Union Budget 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025