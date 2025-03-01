PM Modi Champions Budget 2025 for Rural Empowerment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity' webinar, emphasizing the 2025 budget's focus on Viksit Bharat through strategic stakeholder engagement. Emphasizing agricultural innovation, the webinar sought collaborative efforts to implement the budget's key agricultural announcements effectively, fostering rural resilience and prosperity across villages.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post-budget webinar titled 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity,' showcased the continuity and expansion of his government's vision for a developed India, Viksit Bharat, during its third term.
Addressing stakeholders via video-link, Modi stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in executing the budget's agricultural strategies to ensure grassroots empowerment.
Organized by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the event delved into themes like enhancing credit through the Kisan Credit Card, rural resilience, and productivity missions, aiming for comprehensive rural development in light of the Union Budget 2025-26.
