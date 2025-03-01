Left Menu

Maharashtra's Push for Stronger Laws as Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Pawar Address Key Police Issues

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the Maharashtra Police Conference, discussing new laws and anti-violence strategies. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasized stringent measures in a high-profile rape case, highlighting the use of drones for arrest. The event also saw the release of new Police Manual volumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:27 IST
Maharashtra's Push for Stronger Laws as Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Pawar Address Key Police Issues
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the pressing matters discussed during the Maharashtra Police Conference, notably the implementation of three new laws and measures to curb violence against women and children. The gathering broached issues crucial to public safety and efficient law enforcement, according to Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister also unveiled two new volumes of the Police Manual, reflecting ongoing efforts to bolster police procedures. Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar, alongside key state officials including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, were present, underscoring the gravity of the discussions and updates shared during the conference.

In parallel developments, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar provided an update on the high-profile Pune rape case, stressing the thorough investigation following the accused's arrest. Utilizing advanced technology, including drones, the police successfully detained Dattatray Ramdas Gade, who had been absconding. Pawar reassured the public of strict action and thorough case evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025