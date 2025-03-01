Maharashtra's Push for Stronger Laws as Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Pawar Address Key Police Issues

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the pressing matters discussed during the Maharashtra Police Conference, notably the implementation of three new laws and measures to curb violence against women and children. The gathering broached issues crucial to public safety and efficient law enforcement, according to Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister also unveiled two new volumes of the Police Manual, reflecting ongoing efforts to bolster police procedures. Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar, alongside key state officials including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, were present, underscoring the gravity of the discussions and updates shared during the conference.

In parallel developments, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar provided an update on the high-profile Pune rape case, stressing the thorough investigation following the accused's arrest. Utilizing advanced technology, including drones, the police successfully detained Dattatray Ramdas Gade, who had been absconding. Pawar reassured the public of strict action and thorough case evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)